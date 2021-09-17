BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the August 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MHD stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 111,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.