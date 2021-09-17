BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the August 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of MHD stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
