BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 235.3% from the August 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,302,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after acquiring an additional 225,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 666,671 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MVF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

