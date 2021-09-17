Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

BXMT stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $200,488. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

