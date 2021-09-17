Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,315 shares.The stock last traded at $11.06 and had previously closed at $10.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLDE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

