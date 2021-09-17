Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Blucora were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Blucora during the first quarter worth $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Blucora during the first quarter worth $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blucora by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Blucora during the first quarter worth $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.85 million, a PE ratio of -37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.