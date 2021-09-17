bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in bluebird bio by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in bluebird bio by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in bluebird bio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLUE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 758,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.61. bluebird bio has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $59.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

