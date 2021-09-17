Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $67,395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,923,000 after acquiring an additional 847,290 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after acquiring an additional 783,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $35,358,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.46. 3,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

