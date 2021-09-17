Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $61.46. 3,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,054. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

