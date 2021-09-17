BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on BMTX. Maxim Group started coverage on BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th.

BM Technologies stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BM Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron Hodari acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $137,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

