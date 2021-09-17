BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Down 0.2%

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.53 and last traded at C$15.47. Approximately 2,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$527.08 million and a PE ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from BMTC Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. BMTC Group’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

