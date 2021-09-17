BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 467.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.18% of WestRock worth $25,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 166.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

