BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 595,926 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,243,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $26,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 613.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 933.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 108,866 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 136,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,150.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 520,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 459.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 129,023 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

EDU opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

