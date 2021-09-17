BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 58,543 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,543 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $23,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,441,483 shares of company stock worth $341,307,902. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average is $96.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

