BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 10,933 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Xylem worth $22,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL opened at $132.88 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

