BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 442,019 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442,019 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $21,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYF opened at $48.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

