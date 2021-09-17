Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

