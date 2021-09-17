Bonhill Group’s (BONH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Bonhill Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BONH opened at GBX 10.55 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.55. Bonhill Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.