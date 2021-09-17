Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRLXF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF remained flat at $$31.10 during trading hours on Friday. Boralex has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

