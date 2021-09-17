Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,331 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,002. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

