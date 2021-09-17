BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.58 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.