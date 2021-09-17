Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Brady alerts:

NYSE:BRC opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80. Brady has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Brady’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.