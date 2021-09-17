Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Up 296.0% in August

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 296.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Braveheart Resources stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

