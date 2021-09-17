Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Up 296.0% in August

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 296.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Braveheart Resources stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
Braveheart Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.