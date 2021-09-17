Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. 10,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 736.84%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.