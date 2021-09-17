Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. 10,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 736.84%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

