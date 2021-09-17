Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 2,251 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after acquiring an additional 206,511 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,666,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,557,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $76.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

