Brighton Jones LLC Buys 442 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 70,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $187.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.66. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.45 and a fifty-two week high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

