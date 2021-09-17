Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,138 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 415,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 46,562 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 270,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

