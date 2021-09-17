Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 392,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,840,000 after buying an additional 37,216 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,415,000 after buying an additional 16,290 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.76. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

