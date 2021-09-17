Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.4% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.76.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,917.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,831.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,573.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

