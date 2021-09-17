Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) & Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Head to Head Review

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oncternal Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Bristol-Myers Squibb 0 3 9 1 2.85

Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 258.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus target price of $74.30, suggesting a potential upside of 21.19%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics -541.09% -24.25% -22.57% Bristol-Myers Squibb -11.44% 37.76% 13.14%

Risk & Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics $3.38 million 61.95 -$17.23 million ($0.85) -4.99 Bristol-Myers Squibb $42.52 billion 3.20 -$9.02 billion $6.44 9.52

Oncternal Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristol-Myers Squibb. Oncternal Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristol-Myers Squibb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats Oncternal Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.