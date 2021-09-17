BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 6,318 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.96. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

