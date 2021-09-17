BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.44 Million Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,883 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in SunOpta by 156.1% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SunOpta by 676.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 377.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 742,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STKL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of STKL opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $950.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

