BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.80 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after acquiring an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after acquiring an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,556,000 after acquiring an additional 290,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

