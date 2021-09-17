BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.