Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Shares of BR traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In other news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

