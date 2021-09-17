Brokerages Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ADAP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of ADAP opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

