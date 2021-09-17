Brokerages Anticipate Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to post $69.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.00 million. Aviat Networks posted sales of $66.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year sales of $285.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.90 million to $293.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $297.07 million, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $300.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVNW shares. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of AVNW opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $385.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.17. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 395,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 285,712 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after buying an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aviat Networks by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 176,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 175,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

