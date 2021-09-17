Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post $0.48 EPS

Analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. First Community posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 million.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

