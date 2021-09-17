Brokerages Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Greenlane.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Greenlane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,561. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

