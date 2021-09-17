Brokerages Anticipate McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. McAfee reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCFE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $22.07. 59,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,874. McAfee has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock worth $351,016,007. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in McAfee by 158.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McAfee during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in McAfee by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in McAfee by 267,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

