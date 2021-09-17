Brokerages Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Billion

Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce sales of $6.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $6.94 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $4.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $25.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.53 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.46 billion to $30.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $222.42 on Friday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $230.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.19. The company has a market capitalization of $554.27 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,784 shares of company stock valued at $89,734,624 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.