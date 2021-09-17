Brokerages Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Post $1.35 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.31. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,833,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

