Brokerages Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Post $0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. ViacomCBS posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $254,589,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,629,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,519,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

