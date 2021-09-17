Brokerages Anticipate WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.08. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter.

MAPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WM Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAPS opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.18. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

