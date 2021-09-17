Brokerages Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 118.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

