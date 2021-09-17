Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report $4.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $18.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.14 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

TEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.75. 11,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.55. Tenneco has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.75.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.