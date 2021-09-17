Brokerages Expect VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for VEON’s earnings. VEON posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 134.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEON will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VEON.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VEON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 48.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VEON by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in VEON by 31.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VEON by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEON opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. VEON has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEON (VEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.