Brokerages Set Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target at $6.43

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

ADVM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,433. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $221.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 759,632 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after buying an additional 121,612 shares in the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after buying an additional 64,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,502,000 after purchasing an additional 511,527 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

