Brokerages Set Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT at $93.56

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,947. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,321. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

