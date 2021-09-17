Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Price Target at C$62.00

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.36.

Several analysts recently commented on DOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$57,258,100.

DOL stock traded up C$0.52 on Thursday, hitting C$56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.66. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$45.42 and a 1 year high of C$60.87. The stock has a market cap of C$17.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.97%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

