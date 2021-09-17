Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target at $222.50

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total value of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,990,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 62.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after buying an additional 110,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.70. The company had a trading volume of 45,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy has a 1-year low of $104.30 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.64 and its 200-day moving average is $195.12.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

